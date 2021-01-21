A package of a feathery creature was blown up by cops. It wasn’t dangerous after all

Miami-Dade police were called to a suspicious package in front of a police station and blew it up. It ended up being a container of chicken parts. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Streets were cordoned off, traffic was rerouted and the bomb squad was called in for a suspicious package near a police station that ended up not being too dangerous after all.

Around 4:20 p.m., a suspicious package 911 call brought Miami-Dade police to the Miami-Dade Northside Police District Station. After finding the package in question, police closed off surrounding streets along the 700 block of Northwest 81st St.

A bomb squad arrived to investigate the package and decided on a controlled explosion with small charges. Around 6:05 p.m., officers detonated the package.

Further investigation revealed that the suspicious package that could have been a bomb or other dangerous device was just a container full of chicken parts.