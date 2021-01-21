Miami-Dade County

A package of a feathery creature was blown up by cops. It wasn’t dangerous after all

Miami-Dade police were called to a suspicious package in front of a police station and blew it up. It ended up being a container of chicken parts.
Streets were cordoned off, traffic was rerouted and the bomb squad was called in for a suspicious package near a police station that ended up not being too dangerous after all.

Around 4:20 p.m., a suspicious package 911 call brought Miami-Dade police to the Miami-Dade Northside Police District Station. After finding the package in question, police closed off surrounding streets along the 700 block of Northwest 81st St.

A bomb squad arrived to investigate the package and decided on a controlled explosion with small charges. Around 6:05 p.m., officers detonated the package.

Further investigation revealed that the suspicious package that could have been a bomb or other dangerous device was just a container full of chicken parts.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
