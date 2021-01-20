Bon Jovi performs on Miami area pier as part of virtual inauguration celebration

In this image from video, Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Bident Inaugural Committee via AP

With the ocean as a backdrop, rocker Jon Bon Jovi sang the Beetles’ song Here Comes the Sun on a Miami-area pier as part of President Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration celebration.

The prime-time show, dubbed Celebrating America, aired live beginning at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS.

Hosted by actor Tom Hanks from Washington D.C., the show also featured performances from different states Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato. James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés, who founded the organization World Central Kitchen, spoke about tackling food insecurity during the pandemic. Andrés, who owns restaurants in the Miami area as well as in other cities, spoke from Washington, D.C., where he had fed thousands of security personnel protecting Wednesday’s inauguration.

Bon Jovi’s performance was introduced by Anthony Gaskin, an essential worker who delivers for UPS in Virginia.

“And now, I have a special delivery for you, from Miami Jon Bon Jovi,” he said.

I am very honored to be part of the Presidential Inauguration tomorrow alongside so many incredible people. Tune in at 8:30pm as we ring in the new Administration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/9RvANRYuEe — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) January 19, 2021

A map then pinpoints to Miami before showing Bon Jovi and his band on an empty pier at dusk. It wasn’t immediately clear where in Miami the singer performed.

Here comes the sun do, do, do

Here comes the sun

And I say it’s all right