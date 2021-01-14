Money slows down on MLK Day, but the mail stops. Here’s what’s open and what’s closed

Let’s get this out of the way right now: You can go to Publix, Target, Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills or your favorite place to shop on Monday, Martin Luther King Day.

Many people see it as a day of service, but retailers see it as a day you likely don’t have work or carry the family obligations of Thanksgiving and Christmas. They want to be open for your open wallet.

But not everything is normal, so here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Monday.

The garbage trucks will roll in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Martin Luther King Day. City of Fort Lauderdale

Garbage and waste collection

Miami: No. If your garbage pickup is scheduled for Monday, your next pickup will be your next scheduled day.

Miami-Dade: No on garbage, yes on recycling. Those with Monday garbage pickup will have their garbage picked up on Thursday. The neighborhood trash and recycling centers and the regional transfer stations will be closed. The North Miami-Dade and South Miami-Dade landfills and the resources recovery facility will be open. For municipalities besides Miami, check with your city.

Fort Lauderdale: Yes, garbage, recycling and bulk waste as normal.

Broward County: Yes, normal service. For municipalities other than Fort Lauderdale, check with your city.

Mass Transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover will run the weekday schedule.

Broward: Will continue to run its “modified weekday service.”

Tri-Rail: Running a regular weekday schedule.

These trucks will be parked on Monday. KAREN BLEIER AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Postal Service

Offices closed, no mail delivery

Banks

The Federal Reserve: Closed.

Bank branches: Likely closed.

Stock Markets

New York Stock Exchange: Closed.

Nasdaq: Closed.

County offices

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.

County libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.