Miami-Dade County

A tractor-trailer crash has part of Florida’s Turnpike shut down as rush hour starts

All southbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike are blocked at Okeechobee Road as Thursday morning rush hour starts after a tractor-trailer overturned near the Northwest 106th Street exit in North Miami-Dade.

Drivers should consider the Palmetto Expressway, State Road 826, as an alternate route.

turnpike crash Jan. 13 from the front.jfif
Southbound Florida Turnpike traffic being forced off at Okeechobee Road Thursday morning Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. Overhead traffic video showed an SUV or minivan flipped onto its side, one of three other vehicles involved in the crash. All injuries in the crash are non-life threatening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene, trying to remove the driver who, FHP said, was conscious and responding to rescuers.

florida Turnpike and northwest 106th Street map.JPG
The Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75 in Northwest Miami-Dade County and Southern Broward County Florida Department of Transportation
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service