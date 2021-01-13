A tractor-trailer crash has part of Florida’s Turnpike shut down as rush hour starts

All southbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike are blocked at Okeechobee Road as Thursday morning rush hour starts after a tractor-trailer overturned near the Northwest 106th Street exit in North Miami-Dade.

Drivers should consider the Palmetto Expressway, State Road 826, as an alternate route.

Southbound Florida Turnpike traffic being forced off at Okeechobee Road Thursday morning Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. Overhead traffic video showed an SUV or minivan flipped onto its side, one of three other vehicles involved in the crash. All injuries in the crash are non-life threatening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene, trying to remove the driver who, FHP said, was conscious and responding to rescuers.

The Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75 in Northwest Miami-Dade County and Southern Broward County Florida Department of Transportation