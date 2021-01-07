Fleeing suspect that went on I-95, the wrong way on I-75 at 100 mph taken into custody

A suspect racing from police imperiled other drivers in North Miami-Dade Thursday morning by going the wrong way on Interstate 75 and Northwest 36th Street as well as slaloming through traffic on Interstate 95, the Palmetto Expressway and State Road 112.

The WSVN-Channel 7 news helicopter following the chase with a speedometer had the driver reaching over 140 mph at one point on the Palmetto, and over 100 mph while going the wrong way on I-75.

Once the driver — or, perhaps, his dark sedan — stopped at Northwest 43rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Miami-Dade police officers took the driver into custody.

Official information as to the chase’s origins has yet to be released as agencies determine jurisdiction, but some media outlets, including Herald news partner WFOR Channel 4, reported this was a possible stolen car.

This developing story will be updated.