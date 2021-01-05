Two die in fiery crash involving an RV on Florida’s Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

A man and woman were killed Tuesday when their RV crashed into a barrier wall on Florida’s Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade and caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fiery wreck, which shut down the southbound lanes, happened around 4 p.m. just south of the Southwest 112 Avenue exit.

According to FHP, the RV was towing a red Jeep as it headed south and “for unknown reasons at this time, the RV lost control, traveling off of the roadway where it collided into a concrete barrier wall.”

The RV then became fully engulfed in flames.

A man died at the scene. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Southwest 112 Avenue, FHP said.