Miami-Dade County
Two die in fiery crash involving an RV on Florida’s Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
A man and woman were killed Tuesday when their RV crashed into a barrier wall on Florida’s Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade and caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fiery wreck, which shut down the southbound lanes, happened around 4 p.m. just south of the Southwest 112 Avenue exit.
According to FHP, the RV was towing a red Jeep as it headed south and “for unknown reasons at this time, the RV lost control, traveling off of the roadway where it collided into a concrete barrier wall.”
The RV then became fully engulfed in flames.
A man died at the scene. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
Southbound traffic was diverted onto Southwest 112 Avenue, FHP said.
