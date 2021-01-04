Miami Herald Logo
Person missing in the waters off Key Biscayne after boat collision near Bear Cut Bridge

One person was missing after a boat collision in the waters off Key Biscayne Monday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the two boats collided near Bear Cut Bridge. The initial report came in about 8 p.m., said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez.

It was not immediately known how many people were on each boat or if there were any other injuries.

Among the agencies involved in the search were the Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Tow Boat USA.

Officer Ronald Washington, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, said the agency was also responding to the crash scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

