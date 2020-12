Miami-Dade County Miami-Dade County will roll back county curfew to 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve December 17, 2020 05:57 PM

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, announced on Dec. 17 that the county wwould roll back its curfew to 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.