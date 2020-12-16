She took her garbage out. When she went back in her house a robber attacked her, cops say

An elderly woman was attacked by a man who entered her Wilton Manors home while she took out the garbage, police said.

The woman, who is in her 80s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police are not releasing the identity of the woman, citing Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect victims.

“At this time we are looking for the community’s help to find out who did this,” said Jennifer Bickhardt Graziose, a spokeswoman for Wilton Manors police.

According to police, the woman went outside of her home in the 800 block of Northwest 29th Street at around 6:30 a.m. Monday to take the garbage out.

“Shortly thereafter, the victim returned back inside her residence where the suspect began attacking her, causing her to sustain non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said the intruder was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt. The suspect left with some of the woman’s “personal property,” but police did not elaborate on exactly what was taken.

“Officers immediately responded, but were unable to locate the suspect in the area,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Cohen at 954-390-2178, email rcohen@wmpd.org. or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).