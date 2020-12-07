How only one name landed on the ballot for a Miami-Dade commission seat

Lawyer Danielle Cohen Higgins won an appointment Monday to the Miami-Dade County Commission after commissioners opted not to consider the other six candidates who applied for the South Miami-Dade seat vacated by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava last month.

Cohen Higgins, who started running for the seat in 2019 after Levine Cava announced her mayoral run, was the only nominee when commissioners were given the chance to select from the seven people who submitted applications for the post last week.

Commissioners appointed Cohen Higgins in a 10 to 1 vote during a special meeting called to fill the seat Levine Cava held for six years before winning the 2020 mayoral election. The lone No came from René García, the commissioner who led the charge to call a special election to fill the seat. Joe Martinez said he abstained from the vote to protest the appointment.

“Many people are hurting,” Cohen Higgins, 38, said in brief remarks inside the commission chambers after the vote. “I look forward to working with you to revive Miami-Dade.”

The other candidates for the post were neighborhood activist Alicia Arellano, former state senators Frank Artiles and Dwight Bullard, former Cutler Bay mayor Peggy Bell, Palmetto Bay vice mayor John DuBois, and counselor Leonarda Duran Buike.

With the Cohen Higgins appointment, which takes effect immediately, the partisan balance for the officially non-partisan board tips back to a seven-seat majority for Democrats on the 13-seat commission.