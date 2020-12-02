Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

A 14-year-old went missing from a Miami-Dade school and cops are asking for help finding her

Miami-Dade Schools police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Isabella Marzo, who went missing from Barbara Goleman Senior High School on Tuesday.
Miami-Dade Schools police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Isabella Marzo, who went missing from Barbara Goleman Senior High School on Tuesday. Miami-Dade Schools Police Department

Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Miami-Dade County public school.

Isabella Marzo, 14, was last seen leaving Barbara Goleman Senior High School, 14100 NW 89th Ave., on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools police said. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police do not currently know where she may be.

Anyone who finds Marzo or have any information on where she may be is asked to call Detective M. Mayorga at 786-494-2741 or mmayorga@dadeschools.net.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service