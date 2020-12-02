A 14-year-old went missing from a Miami-Dade school and cops are asking for help finding her

Miami-Dade Schools police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Isabella Marzo, who went missing from Barbara Goleman Senior High School on Tuesday. Miami-Dade Schools Police Department

Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Miami-Dade County public school.

Isabella Marzo, 14, was last seen leaving Barbara Goleman Senior High School, 14100 NW 89th Ave., on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools police said. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police do not currently know where she may be.

Anyone who finds Marzo or have any information on where she may be is asked to call Detective M. Mayorga at 786-494-2741 or mmayorga@dadeschools.net.

This is a developing story and will updated when more information is available.