A 17-year-old driver died in an overnight crash on the Don Shula Expressway

A driver was ejected from the cab of his pickup truck and killed after he collided with two cars on the Don Shula Expressway overnight, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the driver, who wasn’t named, was only 17.

The crash shut down southbound State Road 874 from 3 a.m. until about 9 a.m.

In his blue pickup truck, the 17-year-old ran into a red Hyundai four-door, lost control and hit a black Honda.

“The pickup truck then collided into the guardrail, traveling off of the roadway and subsequently overturning several times,” FHP said in an email. “The driver of the pickup truck (17 year old male) was ejected and died on scene. The drivers of the other vehicles involved sustained only minor injuries.”

