Multi-car crash closes northbound Interstate 95 Thanksgiving afternoon

The backup on northbound I-95 Thanksgiving afternoon after the fatal crash near Northwest 119th Street Florida Department of Transportation

Northbound I-95 is completely shut down at Northwest 103rd Street after a fiery and fatal crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers should take either Northwest Seventh Avenue, Miami Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard when heading north until the crash investigation finishes.

Around 2:45 p.m., a motorcyclist died after colliding with three cars in the I-95’s northbound express lanes near Northwest 119th Street, according to FHP.

A man riding a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north in the express lanes when it crashed into a Lexus sedan, a Mazda SUV and a Chevy pickup truck. When the motorcycle hit the truck, the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and died.

The Chevy caught on fire after the crash, but all occupants were able to get out of the truck before it was engulfed in flames.

All of the drivers and occupants of all the other vehicles involved had minor injuries, FHP said.