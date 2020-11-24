You’re getting an hour of free parking in Miami earlier this year— but the clock is ticking

The Miami Parking Authority starts its Holiday Courtesy Parking Citation Program earlier in 2020, on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

The scourge of COVID-19 has the folks at the Miami Parking Authority feeling a bit charitable in this annus horribilis.

Every season for more than 10 years, the MPA — which manages parking and collects and assigns fees, through Miami — promotes its “Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation” program. Drivers who park in the city of Miami at one of the meters the authority manages get a “holiday courtesy citation” offering up to one free hour if their meter expires.

When is the Miami parking meter holiday program starting?

But this year, rather than begin in mid-December as usual, the program starts this Black Friday, at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 27.

So if you are out shopping, dining or visiting within the city — wearing a mask, we hope — you may have one less thing to worry about.

For an hour, anyway.

How does the MPA program work?

The “Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation” program runs 24/7 from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.

The courtesy program applies to all on-street parking spaces managed by the MPA. Customers who purchase parking at a single-space meter, master meter, or via the PayByPhone app are eligible.

According to the authority, once the parking session expires, customers receive a special holiday courtesy citation explaining that they have been granted up to one free hour of parking beyond the expiration time.

“In the season of gratitude and thanksgiving, we are always pleased to give back to our valued customers,” said chief executive officer Alejandra “Alex” Argudin in a statement. “This year is a poignant reminder that every deed, albeit small, can make a difference as the community reels back from the impact of COVID-19.”

Information and how to register with MPA

Customers who live within Miami city limits and who are registered with the MPA Customer Service department are eligible for a resident discount when they park and use the free PayByPhone app.

For information, visit: www.miamiparking.com. To download the PayByPhone app, use your smart phone’s app store or go to www.paybyphone.com.