Miami police are asking for help finding Paige Strickland, a 13-year-old Miami teen, who went missing Thursday afternoon. Miami Police Department

Paige Strickland, a 13-year-old Miami teen, has gone missing and police are asking for help finding her.

Strickland was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 18th Street. She is 5 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has short purple and blonde hair.

We need assistance locating 13 year old Paige Strickland who was last seen today at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of N.W. 15 Ave. & 18 St. She is 5 feet tall, 150 lbs., and has short, purple and blonde hair. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/qOS6j4xWUQ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 20, 2020

Police ask anyone who knows about her whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.