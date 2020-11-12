Miami Herald Logo
Three bomb threats reported across Miami, police say. Officers are investigating

Miami police are investigating three bomb threats throughout the city on Thursday night, police say.

Sometime during the night, City of Miami police received three separate calls, possibly by pay phone, of bombs at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, a metro mover station and Bayside Marketplace, Miami police said.

Officers are currently at all three areas investigating the threats.

Just before 10 p.m., Miami-Dade Transit tweeted that Metrorail trains would bypass the Government Center station due to police activity. About 15 minutes later, the Metrorail resumed regular service. It is unclear if the bypass had to do with the bomb threats.

Miami Dade College’s Office of Emergency Management and Campus Public Safety tweeted it’s, “aware of a possible bomb threat investigation by Miami police on or near #MDCWolfson Campus. However, law enforcement has determined it was not credible. ALL CLEAR NO ACTION REQUIRED.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

