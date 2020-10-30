Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

Two men killed in double shooting in Miami-Dade. They didn’t know each other, police say

Two men died in a shooting near a middle school in Northwest Miami-Dade late Thursday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Northwest 192nd Street and 82nd Avenue, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. The area is a few blocks from Lawton Chiles Middle School.

One of the men was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The other man, who also had a gunshot wound, was found dead inside a crashed car nearby, Zabaleta said.

Local TV stations recorded a white Mercedes being towed away early Friday. One of the car’s windows was covered by a yellow tarp.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the two men knew each other, Zabaleta said. He said that investigators are working to determine what happened before the shooting. He said no other information was available.

Police did not disclose if they were searching for suspects. The motive behind the shootings is still unclear and no arrests have been made, Local 10 reported.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the investigation will not affect Lawton Chiles Middle morning drop-off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Politics

A populist strongman? Democrats struggle with labeling Trump a ‘caudillo’ in Spanish ads

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service