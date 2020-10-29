Federal agents bust Miami-Dade police officer in drug sting

A Miami-Dade police officer was taken into custody by federal law enforcement early Thursday morning, the department confirmed. The officer, according to multiple law enforcement sources, was investigated as part of a sting conducted by agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

He’s expected to make his first appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon. Sources identified the officer as Rod Flowers.

DEA agents picked up Flowers just before sunrise Thursday morning while he was on duty. Flowers, who has been with the department less than five years, is the son the of Bal Harbour Police Chief Raleigh Flowers.

Details of the investigation were not immediately available. South Florida’s U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to release information on the arrest later Thursday afternoon.

“We can confirm a Miami-Dade police officer was arrested by the DEA,” said Miami police Sgt Erin Alfonso.

Miami Herald staff writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report.