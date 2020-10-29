Top Herald editor departing for major book-publishing role

Aminda Marqués González

Aminda Marqués González, who has led the newsrooms at the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald to multiple honors during challenging times in the news industry, told her staff Thursday that she is leaving the organization to become vice president and executive editor at book publisher Simon & Schuster.

In her decade as the Herald’s top news executive, the newsroom has won multiple honors for its reporting, including two Pulitzer Prizes and an array of other awards for investigative work on topics ranging from the abuse of children and juveniles to illegal gold mining in Latin American and the sweetheart plea deal of sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter to the staff, which has been working remotely since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marqués thanked them for their “fierce dedication to our audience” and called her years at the Herald “the pinnacle of my career.”

“I leave with gratitude and pride for all that we have been able to accomplish in our newsrooms, where I dreamed of working as a teenager growing up in Hialeah,” she said.

Marqués “has managed this newsroom through some of the most difficult times in the media business,’’ said Kristin Roberts, McClatchy’s senior vice president for news, in an email to company employees.

“She has applied creativity and thoughtfulness to the challenge, and in the process ensured that we remember that what really makes us distinctive and creates value for our communities are our local journalists -- reporters, videographers, producers and editors with local focus, local expertise, local connection,” Roberts said.

In her position at Simon & Schuster, Marqués will “help broaden the range of voices and stories we publish, and will help us expand further into diverse and underrepresented markets,” said Dana Canedy, Simon & Schuster’s senior vice president and publisher.

Said Marqués: “I’ve dedicated much of my career helping to find and tell the hidden stories of diverse, dynamic and complex communities. With Simon & Schuster, I will have the opportunity to expand the audience for these stories and to help find fresh new voices and authors that represent the rich tapestry of this country.”

She leaves as McClatchy’s Florida regional editor and senior vice president/news and executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, as well as the Bradenton Herald. She is co-chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board, and has been honored as Alumni of

Distinction by the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

She received the Presidential Impact award from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in 2016 and was inducted into NAHJ’s Hall of Fame in 2018. She was awarded the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year award in 2019 by the National Press Foundation.

Marqués was born in New York City after her parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba. The family moved to South Florida when she was 5. She grew up in Hialeah and graduated high school from Hialeah High.

She first joined the Herald as an intern from the University of Florida, and became a staff reporter upon graduation in 1986. She worked as a local news reporter covering everything from Hialeah City Hall to Hurricane Andrew -- a natural disaster that devastated the region and destroyed her South Dade home.

She later became an assistant city editor and deputy metro editor, before leaving the Herald to serve as Miami bureau chief for People Magazine, overseeing coverage of the southeast United States, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Marqués returned to the Herald in 2007, and ran the features department before becoming managing editor and then executive editor in October 2010. She was the first Hispanic hold the top newsroom job, and the second woman.

Her last day will be Nov. 12. A search for her successor will begin immediately, Roberts said. Herald Managing Editor Rick Hirsch will serve as interim executive editor.