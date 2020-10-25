Miami Beach commissioner contracts COVID-19, and two county candidates will get tested

Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement prompted Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Eileen Higgins — who appeared with Richardson at a campaign event Friday in South Beach — to stop campaigning for the day and get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site in Miami Gardens. Levine Cava is running for county mayor and Higgins is running for reelection to the commission.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who attended Friday’s event, said he will get tested Monday. Christian Ulvert, campaign consultant to Levine Cava and Higgins, also attended the event and said he has since tested negative for the coronavirus.

“I have already reached out to the few people who were around me in the past few days without a mask to encourage them to get tested as soon as possible, and I will continue to work with professionals on contact tracing,” Richardson said in a statement Sunday.

Everyone who attended Friday’s event at the Ocean Drive drag bar Palace wore masks. Richardson said he began feeling “mild” symptoms on Saturday evening, hours after hosting a food distribution event outside the South Shore Community Center in Miami Beach.

Saturday’s no-contact, drive-through event was part of the weekly food distributions Richardson has organized throughout the pandemic. All volunteers were wearing masks and gloves, he said, adding that he had no contact with attendees or their food.

“There was no contact with the participants in their cars as the windows were up,” he said. “Also, since I am busy managing the events I don’t touch the food that is placed in cars.”

After testing positive Sunday morning, Richardson said he began his quarantine and feels only minor symptoms.

The news from the former Democratic lawmaker scrambled campaign plans for Levine Cava, the party-backed candidate for Miami-Dade mayor.

Ulvert said she dropped plans to appear at early voting sites Sunday afternoon. Instead, she was heading for the COVID testing site at the stadium. Levine Cava and Higgins had planned to go to the Miami Beach Convention Center to get tested, but then realized it was closed. “They’ve been in line for the last 30 minutes” at Hard Rock, Ulvert said.

Ulver said he had already received his results from the Beach site.

“I’m negative,” he said.

Eileen Higgins, another Ulvert client, was on her way to the Beach testing site Sunday afternoon too, he said. Higgins is running for reelection for Miami-Dade’s District 5 commission seat.

In his statement, Richardson said he has “been very diligent about wearing my mask, and there are very few instances where I have been without a mask.”

He said he is working with the city of Miami Beach and the Florida Department of Health in contact-tracing efforts.

“My primary concern at this point is to notify anyone who may have been in contact with me so they can take the proper precautions for their own health,” he said.