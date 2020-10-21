Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

New managing editor named to lead El Nuevo Herald

Jay Ducassi will become the new managing editor of el Nuevo Herald.
Jay Ducassi will become the new managing editor of el Nuevo Herald.

El Nuevo Herald will have a new managing editor who will help “reimagine” and expand the audience of one of the main Spanish newspapers in the United States, the executive director of el Nuevo and the Miami Herald, Aminda Marqués González, announced on Wednesday.

Jay Ducassi, the Miami Herald’s metro editor and editor of the bilingual team covering Latin America and the Caribbean, was officially appointed as managing editor of el Nuevo Herald. Ducassi had held the position on an interim basis since the departure of Nancy San Martin in late September.

“Throughout his career, Jay has demonstrated a keen eye for identifying talent, excellence as an editor and an unflappable grace when running breaking news,” Marqués said in an email sent to the newsrooms of both newspapers.

“Jay is the right leader to help reimagine one of the premier Spanish language news brands in America and harness the talented team of ENH journalists to reach an ever-growing audience in an increasingly diverse Hispanic/Latino market,” she added.

Ducassi began his career in 1981 working for the predecessor of el Nuevo Herald, a Miami Herald publication in Spanish called El Herald. At the Miami Herald, Ducassi worked as a reporter and editor and has been the metro editor since 2010. As political editor, he led the team that covered the controversial 2000 elections and the 2016 presidential elections.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For several years in the 1990s, Ducassi worked as a front-page editor at Wall Street Journal.

“As someone who got his start in journalism as a reporter in the original El Herald many years ago, I look forward to returning to my roots,” he said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for me, and I look forward to helping the talented staff of el Nuevo Herald achieve new heights in our profession.”

In his new role, he will lead a group tasked with outlining the newspaper’s strategy to expand coverage of the diverse Hispanic communities in South Florida.

Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter: @ngameztorres

Profile Image of Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres estudió periodismo y comunicación en La Habana y Londres. Tiene un doctorado en sociología y desde el 2014 cubre temas cubanos para el Nuevo Herald y el Miami Herald. También reporta sobre la política de Estados Unidos hacia América Latina. Su trabajo ha sido reconocido con premios de Florida Society of News Editors y Society for Profesional Journalists.Nora Gámez Torres is the Cuba/U.S.-Latin American policy reporter for el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald. She studied journalism and media and communications in Havana and London. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from City, University of London. Her work has won awards by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Society for Profesional Journalists.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service