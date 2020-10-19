More West Nile Virus cases reported by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade

Three more cases of West Nile Virus in Miami-Dade have been reported Monday by the Florida Department of Health, bringing this year’s total to 59.

If symptoms such as fever, headache and fatigue occur — and they occur in only about 20% of the people who get West Nile — they tend to happen two to 14 days after the mosquito bite.

Senior citizens and people with damaged immune systems are at a higher risk of dealing with the serious, possibly fatal, symptoms that hit less than 1% of the people who get West Nile.

To cut down on the chances of getting West Nile, drain standing water, toss out garbage that holds standing water and wear mosquito repellent on body parts not covered by clothes.

