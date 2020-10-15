Pair robbed 4 convenience stores in about 6 weeks, police say, and it ended in a chase

Over the span of about six weeks, two South Florida men robbed four different Miami-Dade convenience stores and stole about $8,000 and a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

This week, the men, identified as Floyd Ellis Wyche, 53, of Lauderhill, and Willie Lee Smith, 48, of Hialeah, were arrested after investigators say the robbed a Shell gas station and then led police on a chase from Miami to Broward.

Wyche and Smith are facing federal charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, and firearms offenses. Both made their first appearance in front of a federal judge Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the duo’s first heist was Aug. 29 at Le Jeune Food Store, 298 NW 42nd Ave. Investigators say the pair parked a dark color sedan in front of the store and a man, later identified as Wyche, got out of the driver’s seat, entered the store and bought something for 41 cents. He then left the store, got in the car, drove the car out of the parking lot and stopped on a side road near the store.

That’s when Smith, investigators say, got out of the passenger side, went into the store, showed a gun and said, “Give me all of the money.” Smith, who was given $1,211, then ran to the waiting car and the pair drove off, the complaint says.

On Sept. 2 the pair hit again, investigators say. This time, Smith went into Mi Regreso Supermarket, 2620 W 12th Ave. in Hialeah, while Wyche waited in the car. After demanding money from a cashier, Smith was given $4,000. He also “forceably” grabbed a gold chain from the cashier’s neck, according to the complaint.

Ten days later, on Sept. 12, the pair struck again, this time at Big Game Liquors, 930 S Le Jeune Rd., investigators say.

According to the report, Wych drove into the parking lot, got out of the car, went into the store and bought a soda. He then left, got into the car and drove away. A few seconds later, Smith walked in, the complaint says. He showed a gun, demanded money and was given $2,800. He then took three boxes of cigarettes and a shotgun that was under the counter and left, the complaint said.

Investigators were able to get the license plate of the car, which traced back to Wyche. After getting a search warrant, investigators put a tracking device on the car.

Then on Oct. 13, investigators saw that the car had moved near a Shell gas station at 660 NW 42nd Ave. Smith walked in, showed a gun and demanded cash. Smith then left with an unknown amount of money and got in the car.

As the car drove away, officers quickly tried to get the driver to pull over. The driver led police on a pursuit into Broward, the complaint says. At one point Smith got out of the car and lost a shoe as he ran away.

The car finally stopped at Flamingo Road and Pines Boulevard and Wyche was taken into custody, according to the complaint. Smith was later found inside an apartment complex, with only one shoe.

Investigators, according to the complaint, recovered ammunition, the gun taken from the liquor store and the hat and bandana worn by Wyche.