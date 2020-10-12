Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

1 man died, 1 is recovering after getting caught in rip current near Haulover

Two men had to be rescued Monday after getting caught in a rip current near the Haulover Sandbar, Miami-Dade police said.

One man did not survive.

According to police, a call came in around 2:15 p.m. reporting a drowning near 13731 Collins Ave.

The men, whom police have not identified, were taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center where one died. The other man was in stable condition, police said.

Walton Goncalves and Mario Solis, who were in the area of the sandbar, told reporters they tried to help after hearing screams that one of the men didn’t know how to swim.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We saw the people screaming so we swam over to the vessel,” Goncalves told Local10. “The one gentleman was already on the bottom, so we dove down and pulled him back up, but he was already unconscious.”

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service