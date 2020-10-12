Miami-Dade County
1 man died, 1 is recovering after getting caught in rip current near Haulover
Two men had to be rescued Monday after getting caught in a rip current near the Haulover Sandbar, Miami-Dade police said.
One man did not survive.
According to police, a call came in around 2:15 p.m. reporting a drowning near 13731 Collins Ave.
The men, whom police have not identified, were taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center where one died. The other man was in stable condition, police said.
Walton Goncalves and Mario Solis, who were in the area of the sandbar, told reporters they tried to help after hearing screams that one of the men didn’t know how to swim.
“We saw the people screaming so we swam over to the vessel,” Goncalves told Local10. “The one gentleman was already on the bottom, so we dove down and pulled him back up, but he was already unconscious.”
