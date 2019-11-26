Caroling, holiday home tour and Haitian folklore concert — it’s that time of year

Local Haitian musician Inez Barlatier will perform with her family band at a folklore and storytelling event at Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores. Photo courtesy of Miami Theater Center.

This time of year there are so many wonderful events. They help children learn through singing, art, and writing; they help families gather to hear holiday music and storytelling; and they help us all learn to preserve our environment and historical buildings.

Mostly organized by volunteers, events like these fill our community with good. Here are just a few coming up:

Haitian folklore for all

Be inspired by “Ayiti, The Pearl of Antilles” performed by local Haitian musician Inez Barlatier and her family band at 1 p.m., Dec. 7, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. Tickets are $15.

The 60-minute concert will guide kids and parents on a Haitian folklore journey that explores community and gratitude though songs, storytelling and visual arts.

Each year, MTC identifies an emerging artist to be part of its Launching Emerging Artist for Presenting program. Barlatier is the recipient of this year’s LEAP project.

“Inez is incredibly talented and has this wonderful aura about her that lights up the stage,” Giselle Kovac, MTC’s executive director, said.

“Miami Theater Center offers a culturally diverse lineup of professional plays, choreographed dance and music to provide kids with a transformative theater experience. We look forward to celebrating the beautiful Haitian culture with Inez and her family band.”

MTC is also starting its “MTC Kids Critic” series and invites children, ages 3 and up, to serve as reviewers after each show. The young writers can win free tickets and a cupcake party. For tickets, go to www.mtcmiami.org.

Free caroling competition

Everyone is invited to celebrate the holidays at the Merrick Festival Caroling Competition, a free and eagerly awaited tradition in Coral Gables.

For 2019, there are 1,500 student singers representing 30 Miami-Dade County and Broward County public, private and parochial middle and senior high schools. Carolers are competing for $20,000 in cash prizes.

Each day, from Dec. 4-8, the singers gather on the steps of the 550 Biltmore Way building next to the large poinsettia tree and the two huge resting lion statues wearing Santa hats.

Concerts start at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Winners return Dec. 10 for a final concert. Performance dates and times are at www.carolingcompetition.org.

The students of Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High sing for the crowd during the Merrick Festival Caroling Competition in Coral Gables. Chris Cutro/For the Miami Herald Miami Herald file photo

Villagers’ holiday house tour

Check out five distinctive homes—from the 50s, 60s, and 80s renovated to accommodate today’s lifestyle, and two contemporary custom-built homes—at The Villagers’ Annual Holiday House Tour.

“Inside Out - A South Florida Lifestyle” is the 2019 tour theme. This popular holiday event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7 in Pinecrest.

Tickets are $40 and are available from Villagers members or online at www.thevillagersinc.org. Ticket holders receive tour directions with purchase. Proceeds benefit preservation of historic sites.

Guests will also enjoy a gift boutique, the popular Attic Treasures vintage shop, light refreshments, and a raffle of a handcrafted quilt with the theme “Biscayne Bay Regatta.”

Visitors walk and drive in their own vehicles on the tour. Venues cannot accommodate wheelchairs, strollers, or high heels; photography and video are not permitted.

“This year’s tour is really going to showcase our South Florida lifestyle at its best,” The Villagers President Sweet Pea Ellman said. “We are so grateful to the five Pinecrest area homeowners who have stepped forward to support our passion for historic preservation.”

The Villagers present the Holiday House Tour every year to raise funds for historic building preservation. At the 2018 event are Jo Mauk, Sweet Pea Ellman, Cookie Thelen, Louise Petrine, Kathy Marlin and Joan Bounds. This year, the tour will feature five homes in Pinecrest.

Symphonic band holiday concerts

Enjoy beautiful holiday music with The Greater Miami Symphonic Band and its guests at two concerts.

“’Twas The Night Before Christmas” will be performed, with a narrator and illustrations drawn by Pinecrest Elementary School fifth grade students, at 4 p.m., Dec. 8, at Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl, 11000 Red Rd. There will also be a Christmas sing-along.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and children over five years old.

You can buy tickets in advance www.GMSB.org or at the box office on the day of the concert. Garden admittance is free after 3 p.m., day of the concert, with purchase of adult ticket.

The second concert is 8 p.m., Dec. 10 at Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr. on the University of Miami campus.

This performance will feature “The Bells of St. Andrews” handbell ensemble, “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” and other holiday classics. The Greater Miami Symphonic Band is led by Music Director Robert Longfield and Guest Conductor J. Stephen Moore.

Science panel on the Earth

Learn more about climate change, sea level rise, and what we can do to foster a more resilient future at the Women Scientists Panel, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6, at The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

The panel includes Tiffany Troxler, Paola Ferreira, Mariana Boldu, and Jennie Rogers. The course is designed to empower participants with the tools to facilitate a change of mind and “undertake positive action toward reversing climate projections, crafting a common resilient way into the future and influence people around them to do the same.”

There is a suggested $10 donation. The gate opens at 6:30 p.m. Learn more at www.coconutgrovechamber.com or write to Camila Sharp at camila@sharpdentistry.com

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.