Four men try to burglarize Sweetwater business. Two are still at-large, cops say

Sweetwater police are looking for two men who burglarized a business Sunday afternoon. Two other culprits have already been arrested.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called out to a business burglary in the city’s warehouse district in the area of 108 Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

Police are working a perimeter where 2 out of 4 burglary subjects have been apprehended. Please avoid the area of 108 Ave and Nw 17 St. Heavy police activity. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) November 17, 2019

When officers arrived, a car was driving away from the business. Police were able to chase it down and arrest the two men inside, who’s names were not released.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Police later learned two other men had also driven away in another car and were part of the burglary.

A search is underway for them. Police did not release the description of the men or the car they were in, but did say there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police are asking for residents to avoid the area of 108 Avenue and Northwest 17th Street as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on this burglary can call Sweetwater police at 305-552-9900.