Miami-Dade County
SUV crashes into a school in Northwest Miami-Dade, trapping passenger
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics rescued a trapped passenger from an SUV that crashed into a school building in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning.
According to the department, paramedics got a call just before 6 a.m. that a vehicle was pinned into wall of the Dr. Henry Mach West Little River K-8 Center at Northwest 84th Street and 24th Avenue.
The unidentified person was “heavily entrapped,” according to fire rescue crews and air-lifted to a trauma center.
Fire rescue hasn’t released more details.
Comments