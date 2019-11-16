SUV crashes into a school in Northwest Miami-Dade, trapping passenger

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics rescued a trapped passenger from an SUV that crashed into a school building in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning.

According to the department, paramedics got a call just before 6 a.m. that a vehicle was pinned into wall of the Dr. Henry Mach West Little River K-8 Center at Northwest 84th Street and 24th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews work to remove a passenger from an SUV that crashed into the Dr. Henry Mach West Little River K-8 Center on Northwest 84th Street and 24th Avenue Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2019. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The unidentified person was “heavily entrapped,” according to fire rescue crews and air-lifted to a trauma center.

Fire rescue hasn’t released more details.