Man dies after being electrocuted at Hallandale Beach construction site

A man was killed Friday morning after being electrocuted at a Hallandale Beach construction site, according to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue.

First responders were called to the site on North Federal Highway and Pembroke Road, not far from the Big Easy Casino, before 7:30 a.m.

The man in his mid 40s was rushed to Aventura Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear how the man was electrocuted.

Hallandale Beach police is now investigating.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.