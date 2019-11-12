Miami-Dade County

A barge went under near the Rickenbacker Causeway. Rain may be the cause

Responders work the scene after a small barge crashed into the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, Florida on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

A barge that partially submerged near the Rickenbacker Causeway stirred up some attention Tuesday morning.

Lambert Brothers, a South Florida company that own the barge, said it went under due to heavy rains on Saturday.

There was no one on the barge and no injuries have been reported, the company said.

Lambert Brothers also said there were no fuel leaks or damage to the reef below because the barge did not hit the ocean floor. The company expects the situation to be fixed in a few hours.

The Coast Guard said it’s at the scene but just monitoring the situation.

Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
