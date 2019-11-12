A barge went under near the Rickenbacker Causeway. Rain may be the cause

Responders work the scene after a small barge crashed into the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, Florida on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. mocner@miamiherald.com

A barge that partially submerged near the Rickenbacker Causeway stirred up some attention Tuesday morning.

Lambert Brothers, a South Florida company that own the barge, said it went under due to heavy rains on Saturday.

There was no one on the barge and no injuries have been reported, the company said.

Lambert Brothers also said there were no fuel leaks or damage to the reef below because the barge did not hit the ocean floor. The company expects the situation to be fixed in a few hours.

The Coast Guard said it’s at the scene but just monitoring the situation.