Miami-Dade County
Woman commandeers golf cart, takes joyride on Miami’s I-95
A woman stole a golf cart and drove it up I-95 in Miami-Dade, a viral video shows.
The video, first published Saturday afternoon on the social media pages of Only In Dade, is yet another example of vintage Miami-Dade shenanigans.
In the video, the woman, in what appears to be a bright pink and white hospital gown, cruises up the express lane seemingly carefree in her hijacked vehicle. She was driving northbound between Exit 7 (NW 79th St./NW 81st St.) and Exit 10 (NW 125th St.), Channel 7 reports.
Once Florida Highway Patrol caught up with her — in a golf cart, it wasn’t that difficult to chase her down — she received a psychiatric evaluation and was later involuntarily committed via Florida’s Baker Act, according to WPTV.
The golf cart had been reportedly stolen from the University of Miami Hospital.
