A car crashed the party at a Miami-Dade club. Literally.

The scene after a car crashed into The City Girls Lounge, 9500 NW 27 Ave., on Monday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The City Girls Lounge had an unwelcome patron Monday morning — a car that came crashing through the building.

The car had collided with another vehicle moments before, sending it ricocheting into the storefront at 9500 NW 27 Ave., just after 11:30 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No one was seriously injured, the department said in a press release.

“We opened up not long ago but you’ve just gotta roll with the punches,” business owner Jeff Noles told Local 10. “We’ll be back up shortly, but like I said, ‘Thank God that (the driver is) OK.’”

The building was evacuated following concerns over its structural integrity following the accident.

“These type of incidents can seriously compromise the integrity of the building, making these situations very dangerous for occupants as well as our crews,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

The incident is under investigation.