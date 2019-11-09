Miami grandmother shot in arm while trying to sleep, rushed to hospital, reports say

Just after 4 a.m., City of Miami police and fire rescue rushed to Town Park Village, which is in the area near the 1600 block of Northwest 4th Avenue, to reports of a shooting. Authorities found a woman shot in her arm. Miami Herald File

While a Miami grandmother was trying to get some weekend rest Saturday, she was shot in the arm, reports say.

Just after 4 a.m., City of Miami police and fire rescue rushed to Town Park Village, which is in the area near the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, to reports of a shooting.

Authorities found a woman shot in the arm and took her to Ryder Trauma Center. Police did not say what her condition was.

NBC 6 reported that the 60-year-old woman was sleeping in her second-floor apartment when bullets came through her window. One struck her in the arm while another narrowly missed her.

Police told NBC that the shooting was intentional, and that this was either a case of the suspects getting the wrong apartment or someone in the apartments being targeted.

WSVN7 News spoke to the grandmother’s daughter, who said that this was the first time something like this has happened to her family.

“We have lived here for two years. We don’t know anything. We don’t have any problems with anyone,” she told 7News.

The shooter has not been caught, as police continue their search.