Man mauled by five dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade. The attack was caught on video.

A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by five dogs Tuesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities say.

Video of the attack, which circulated on social media, shows the man being charged by three dogs and falling to the ground. Two more dogs then join in.

Several people passing by tried to get the dogs off the man, the video shows.

I just talked to the owner of the dogs. He didn’t have a clue they attacked someone. He says he takes full responsibility. He also told he his 5 American Bulldogs were never violent before. He’s had them for about a year. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/dgrYqXXP9V — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) November 5, 2019

According to police, a 911 call came in at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting a “sick or injured person” in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street.

Officers arrived to find a man “bitten by one or more dogs,” police spokesman Lee Cowart said.

Miami-Dade Animal Services responded and launched a Dangerous Dog Investigation.

“This afternoon Miami-Dade Animal Services responded to a serious dog bite incident occurring in the vicinity of NW 103 Street and 12th Avenue,” Animal Services said in a statement. “Five Bulldogs were seized as a result of the incident and will remain in custody until the outcome of the dangerous dog investigation.”