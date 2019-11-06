Hialeah Gardens improves security with fleet of new SUVs for police patrol cars

Capt. Michael López, who’s in charge of operations for the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, shows off one of the 15 new Chevrolet Tahoes the department bought. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Fifteen police patrol cars and two motorcycles have been acquired by Hialeah Gardens for $750,000 to increase neighborhood patrols and improve traffic controls.

The Chevrolet Tahoe patrol cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be put to work starting in January, municipal officials reported.

“This purchase will further strengthen the safety of our streets and will improve the response capacity of our agents,” said Capt. Michael Lopez, in charge of operations.

Lopez added that the new vehicles will mean substantial savings for the municipality.

“Our oldest unit will be barely five years old, meaning we will save money on the purchase of spare parts and repairs, although the most important part is that it will allow us to guarantee good service for our community,” he added.

Buying the new fleet followed the purchase of a system that links the cellphones of teachers and security cameras at eight public schools with the police headquarters, in order to step up security in the schools.