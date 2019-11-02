Miami-Dade County

A body was found on Brightline train tracks in Miami. Police are investigating

Miami police are investigating what appears to be a crash between a Brightline train and a pedestrian after residents reported seeing the body of someone next to the tracks on Federal Highway near the 4800 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Crime Scene Investigators and numerous city of Miami police are on the scene at Northeast Fourth Avenue and 48th Terrace. The body is covered.

The man was likely hit by the train just after 10 a.m., said Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

“Upon arrival, a male who appeared unconscious was located on scene. He was determined deceased,” she said.

This story will be updated as details become available.

