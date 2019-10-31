‘Concert Against Hate’ at Temple Israel to remember Tree of Life shootings

Tyler Brugmann, of Shadyside, places a candle at a memorial outside of the Tree of Life synagogue, which housed the congregations New Light, Dor Hadash and Tree of Life*Or LíSimcha in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, honoring the lives of the 11 victims killed a year ago in the Tree of Life shooting. AP

In a tribute to the victims just after the one-year anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, the South Florida Symphony and Temple Israel of Greater Miami will host “In Concert Against Hate” to benefit the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Florida Region. The shooting killed 11 people and injured seven on Oct. 27, 2018.

The concert will be at 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 2, at Temple Israel, 137 NE 19th St, Miami.

Tickets are available online at www.southfloridasymphony.org/event/inconcertagainsthate. General admission tickets are $54 and VIP tickets, including a pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m., will be $125.

All proceeds will go to the ADL and support its mission of fighting anti-Semitism, hate, and bigotry.