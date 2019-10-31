3-year-old in hospital after falling from second-floor balcony in Overtown, police say

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old fell from a second-floor balcony in Overtown.

The accident happened at an apartment building near Northwest 13th Street and Second Avenue late Wednesday night, according to Miami police.

The toddler was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Center, a Miami police spokesman said.

No additional details about the incident, including the toddler’s condition, was immediately available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The fall is under investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.