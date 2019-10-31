If you’re Halloween night involves State Road 836, get ready for nightmarish traffic

Halloween night traffic is about to be hell.

Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, all lanes and ramps on westbound State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway from Northwest 57th Avenue to Northwest 72nd Avenue will be shut down for asphalt placement. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can take one of four alternate routes.

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue:





Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto Northwest 72nd Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

If you’re driving on westbound SR 836:

Exit at Northwest 57th Avenue and turn left

Turn right onto West Flagler Street

Turn right onto Northwest 72nd Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

To access SR 826/ Palmetto Expressway from westbound:

Take exit to Northwest 57th Avenue and turn left

Turn right onto West Flagler Street

Take entrance to northbound SR 826 on right

or

Continue on West Flagler Street

Take entrance to southbound SR 826 on right

Screenshot MDX