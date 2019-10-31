Miami-Dade County
If you’re Halloween night involves State Road 836, get ready for nightmarish traffic
Halloween night traffic is about to be hell.
Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, all lanes and ramps on westbound State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway from Northwest 57th Avenue to Northwest 72nd Avenue will be shut down for asphalt placement. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Friday.
Drivers can take one of four alternate routes.
To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue:
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto Northwest 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
If you’re driving on westbound SR 836:
- Exit at Northwest 57th Avenue and turn left
- Turn right onto West Flagler Street
- Turn right onto Northwest 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
To access SR 826/ Palmetto Expressway from westbound:
- Take exit to Northwest 57th Avenue and turn left
- Turn right onto West Flagler Street
- Take entrance to northbound SR 826 on right
or
- Continue on West Flagler Street
- Take entrance to southbound SR 826 on right
