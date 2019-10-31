Miami-Dade County

If you’re Halloween night involves State Road 836, get ready for nightmarish traffic

Halloween night traffic is about to be hell.

Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, all lanes and ramps on westbound State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway from Northwest 57th Avenue to Northwest 72nd Avenue will be shut down for asphalt placement. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can take one of four alternate routes.

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue:

  • Turn left onto Perimeter Road
  • Turn left onto Northwest 72nd Avenue
  • Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

If you’re driving on westbound SR 836:

  • Exit at Northwest 57th Avenue and turn left
  • Turn right onto West Flagler Street
  • Turn right onto Northwest 72nd Avenue
  • Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

To access SR 826/ Palmetto Expressway from westbound:

  • Take exit to Northwest 57th Avenue and turn left
  • Turn right onto West Flagler Street
  • Take entrance to northbound SR 826 on right

or

  • Continue on West Flagler Street
  • Take entrance to southbound SR 826 on right
C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald. Previously, he worked for ESPN’s The Undefeated as part of their inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows. He is a graduate of both Columbia University and Morehouse College.
