Pumpkin patches, fall festivals and crafts bazaars are in full season. Get out and shop!

Joslyn Rose Delabarrera, 15 months, picks a tiny pumpkin at The Pumpkin Patch in Kendall the last weekend before Halloween. Special to the Miami Herald

Sure, you could go to the malls to shop for gifts, or order online. But think how much better it could be during the holiday season to get out and support our local vendors and organizations at their many craft fairs and bazaars.

“It’s the perfect time for some ‘me’ shopping and a wonderful way to support cancer research in our community,” Sara Lee Sanderson said of the Ultimate Bazaar, long organized by the Woman’s Cancer Association of the University of Miami.

The Healing Arts Festival and Bazaar will take place in the beautiful gardens at Cauley Square Historic Village with a makers market, local designers, holistic practitioners and healers, artists, performers and vegan foods. Pets are invited too. It’s billed as a “transformational conscious-consumer festival created for the entire family.”

“This festival comes from my heart,” founder Patricia Lefont said. “You see kids meditating, people painting. Wellness includes your mind, body and spirit. At the Healing Arts Festival there is everything that helps you heal through art.”

If it’s nature you love, visit the Miami Beach Botanical Garden Annual Botanical Bazaar and shop under the palms. Organizers list items for sale, made by local artisans, include “botanically themed products, candles, and clothing.” There will also be art workshops, holiday music, and yoga.

Temple Beth Am is changing it up this year with the annual holiday bazaar featuring a “ladies night out,” Lisa K. Reichert said. You can gather friends for happy hour while doing your holiday shopping all while helping support the Temple Beth Am Youth Engagement Scholarship Fund.

It’s time to celebrate in our community.

Pumpkin patches make way for Christmas tree lots, artisans at bazaars bring out their carefully created wares, and volunteers at church fairs show children how to make crafts and decorate cookies.

At the Pumpkin Patch in Kendall, the last weekend before Halloween, Jessica Delabarrera helped her daughter Joslyn Rose, 15 months, find a pumpkin. They came all the way from Little Havana.

“We drove down U.S. 1 until we found a place, almost 80 blocks, to find a pumpkin,” Delabarrera said.

The one Joslyn Rose picked was little, like her, so her mom bought two big pumpkins too.

“We’re going to carve them all,” Dellabarrera said.

Fabian Cardo and Massiel Soto from Miami brought their little one, Megan, 18 months, to her first pumpkin patch.

“It’s my first pumpkin patch too!” Cardo said as he helped Megan choose.

Fabian Cardo and Massiel Soto with their daughter, Megan, 18 months, visit The Pumpkin Patch in Kendall the last weekend before Halloween. Nicolas Pupo-Mayo Special to the Miami Herald

Chris Winkler is the owner of The Pumpkin Patch, on the corner of Southwest 82nd Avenue and 104th Street. It’s been at the same location for 50 years, he said. He also has a place in Cutler Bay. His mom and dad started the business when he was 6 months old.

“I grew up in the business. I like working with the farmers. I can speak their lingo,” Winkler said.

Once Halloween is over he’ll start working with farmers to bring in Christmas trees by Nov. 16. He said the pumpkins were really difficult to get this year “because of the weather changes.” He had to freight them in from five farms in Denver, Kansas City, Ann Arbor, North Carolina and Virginia.

“One pumpkin farmer told me ‘I’m out’ on Oct. 2. It will be the same for Christmas trees. They come from high up in the mountains in North Carolina and the Virginia border.

“The pumpkin farmers had to plant two crops to make it worthwhile. It takes 120 days from seed to harvest,” Winkler said. He said the pumpkin farmers he works with in Michigan had snow until Mother’s Day.

Chris Winkler, owner of The Pumpkin Patch in Kendall, and his wife Rosie ring up sales of Halloween pumpkins. The Winkler family has been operating the pumpkin patch, at Southwest 82nd Avenue and 104th Street, for 50 years.

At The Pumpkin Patch, there are places in front of hay bales to take family photos, bounce houses, and a castle with a slide to play on. A grand horse statue leading a covered wagon makes for a great picture. Big white ghost pumpkins with thick walls look like giants next to the orange sugar pie pumpkins.

Winkler’s wife Rosie loves interacting with the families. And Landy Magarino has the job of washing the pumpkins people pick. In Spanish, he said he likes helping the people.

Rosie Winkler agreed.

“That’s the best part. People are the best part,” she said. “It’s a joy.”

THE LIST OF HOLIDAY BAZAARS, CRAFT FESTIVALS

Here’s our guide to some of the season’s community bazaars and holiday craft fairs in Miami-Dade County. You’ll find handmade gifts, holiday decorations, music, raffles, baked goods, food trucks, crafts, workshops, and fun activities for the kids. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2: The Woman’s Cancer Association of University of Miami Ultimate Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall in South Miami, 7710 SW 59th Ave. Free admission and parking. Shop for clothing, handbags, jewelry, shoes, home goods, plants, holiday décor, gifts, and collectibles. Proceeds go to the UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Sara Lee Sanderson and Michele Locicero get ready for the annual Ultimate Bazaar hosted by the Woman’s Cancer Association of the University of Miami. C. Garavito

Nov. 2: Palm Springs United Methodist Church Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5700 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah. Visit for craft items, Christmas decorations, gift items, dishes, paintings, crystal ware, fall items, linens, and new electrical appliances. Call 305-821-3232.

Nov. 2: St. Thomas Lutheran Church Fall Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 17700 Old Cutler Rd. Started over 30 years ago by the Women of the Church, this fair includes local vendors selling “previously loved” items, crafts, and homemade baked goods. There will be a hot dog cafe, and free face painting. The OneBlood bus will be there for donations. Proceeds benefit Lutheran Disaster Response for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas, and St. Thomas’ Homeless Outreach Programs. Call 305-232-1227.

Nov. 2: Country Walk 10th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 14601 Country Walk Dr. Enjoy the farmers’ market, food trucks, music, and kids’ fun zone. Shop for arts and crafts, home décor, jewelry, and holiday gifts. Vendors can call 305-238-9336.

Nov. 2 and every Saturday until Christmas: Fall/Christmas Bazaar at Palm Springs United Methodist Church, 5700 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah. 8 to 11 a.m. Shop for gifts and holiday decorations. An indoor rummage sale in The Shed will feature clothing, household items, books, toys and pictures. Hot dogs, bagels, brownies, banana nut bread, cold drinks and coffee will be for sale in the Fellowship Hall. Proceeds go to the church’s mission.

Nov. 2: Annual rummage sale, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11295 SW 57th Ave., Miami. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 305-665-5063.

Nov. 8: Holiday Bazaar at the Senior LIFT Center, 12 to 5 p.m., 12480 SW 127th Ave., upstairs at the Kendall Breeze Mall. Shop for beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade knit and crocheted hats, scarves, shawls, jewelry, housewares, baked goods, books, paintings, and knickknacks. Proceeds benefit the Center. Call 305-235-8855.

Nov. 9: Swap Meet at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10700 SW 56 St. Find new and used items, jewelry, tools and clothing. Look for the famous pork sandwiches, homemade banana bread and other goodies. The OneBlood bus will be there if you want to donate. Proceeds of the church booths benefit local missions. Call 305-271-3171.

Nov. 9: Indoor Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 20740 Old Cutler Rd. at the corner of Marlin and Old Cutler Roads. Purchase homemade jewelry, blankets, baby items, crocheted and knitted items, crafts, and holiday gifts. Food includes a hot dog booth, and a variety of homemade baked goods.

Nov. 9: Uptown Avenue 7 Arts & Culture Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arcola Lakes Branch Library, 8240 NW Seventh Ave. Festival-goers will enjoy a MUCE art exhibition, live performances, kid zone, fitness activities, food trucks and a culinary showcase of local restaurants, yoga, and more at this family-friendly event. Register at Eventbrite.

Nov. 10: Bazaar Under the Palms at CityPlace Doral, 1-5 p.m., 8300 NW 36th St. Enjoy shopping for homemade crafts and goods from local vendors while being serenaded by family trio Madd Jazz. Crafts for the children.

Nov. 11-12: Miami Country Day School 24th Annual Holiday Bazaar, Monday, 3 to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Gym at 601 NE 107 St. Join the Parents’ Association for your one-stop holiday shopping. Browse jewelry, women’s clothing, home accessories, kitchenware, stationery, sports memorabilia, kids’ clothing, personalized items, and food court goodies. Proceeds benefit Miami Country Day School’s students and teachers. Contact pa@miamicountryday.org or 305-779-6773.

Nov. 14-17: Blessed Trinity Parish Festival, Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. 4020 Curtiss Pkwy., Virginia Gardens. All ages can enjoy DJs, games, auctions, raffles and a lot of food. More at www.btfestival.org.

Nov. 22: Plymouth Preschool Holiday Bazaar in Davis Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 3429 Devon Rd., Coconut Grove. Shop for jewelry, handbags, clothing, holiday crafts, candles, and home goods. Register and more information at Eventbrite.

Nov. 23-24: Annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Council of Catholic Women, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church Parish Hall, 11291 SW 142 Ave. Shop for gifts from over 40 vendors selling unique merchandise. The raffle includes a $300 VISA gift card.

Nov. 30: Las Comadres Bazaar, 12 to 5 p.m., Casa Florida Hotel, 437 SW Second St. On Small Business Saturday, join this community of local women entrepreneurs committed to uplifting one another in life and in business. Purchase holiday gifts by artists and makers, attend workshops, and enjoy yummy bites. Also, crafts for kids, cooking demonstrations, DJ music, yoga, and sound bowl sessions. Register at Eventbrite.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1: 16th Annual German Christmas Market, 12 to 6 p.m., Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd. This fun holiday market is a traditional German Advent Celebration and features authentic German food, homemade cakes and cookies, and spiced wine. Vendors in decorated booths sell Advent wreaths, ornaments, crafts and jewelry. Enjoy Christmas music, caroling and a visit from St. Nikolaus. Hosted by the German Ministry of Coral Gables Congregational Church.

Dec. 1: Healing Arts Experience and Bazaar at Cauley Square, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 22400 Old Dixie Hwy. Spend the day enjoying a makers’ market, workshops on meditation and fitness, talks on wellness and therapies, arts and crafts, vegan and plant-based products, dance, a holiday village and kids’ activities, bakery and vegan food trucks, and animal friends care and services. Visit www.helingartsexpo.com to learn more. Call 305-336-9313 or email at healingartsexpo@gmail.com to get involved.

Lights twinkle in the garden at the historic Cauley Square. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Dec. 5: Temple Beth Am Holiday Shopping, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 5950 N. Kendall Dr. Entrance fee is $18, or $25 at the door. Rally friends to sip and shop. You get unlimited wine and hors d’oeuvres, plus access to over 30 vendors selling jewelry, handbags, children’s and adult clothing, toys, Judaica, skincare products, home décor and personalized items. RSVP at www.tbam.org/ladiesnightout. Call 305-667-6667.

Dec. 6-8: Fair at Church of the Little Flower and St. Theresa Catholic School. Friday hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday hours are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2701 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. There will be rides, games and international foods for purchase. Call 305-446-9950 or 305-446-1738.

Dec. 7: Holiday on the Plaza at City Hall, 4 to 9 p.m., 100 Civic Ct. Road, Homestead. Free annual holiday celebration for the children of South Florida featuring presentations by Expressions Dance Academy and the South Dade High School Marching Band. There will be a movie on the plaza and a parade with the Florida Trail Riders and Club Hipico horses escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus who will stay to greet the children. Call 305-323-6564 for more or visit www.homesteadmainstreet.net.

Dec. 7: Holiday Bazaar and Complimentary Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., East Ridge @ Cutler Bay, 19301 SW 87 Ave. Shop for craft items including peacock wreaths and hat bands, wine cork gifts, holiday pillows, blankets, plants, new books, baked goods, and fine gifts from the thrift shop. Special raffle prizes also. Contact Fran Plummer at franplmmr@yahoo.com or 305-252-0293.

A shopper talks with a vendor at the 2018 Bet Shira Sisterhood Annual Holiday Bazaar. Photo provided to the Miami Herald

Dec. 8: Bet Shira Sisterhood Annual Holiday Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7500 SW 120 St. Shop for jewelry, cosmetics, Judaica, art, clothing, gifts, toys, ceramics, accessories and more. Vendors can contact betshirabazaar@gmail.com or call/text Nancy at 786-387-5852.

Children work at the crafts table at the 2018 Holiday Bazaar at South Miami Lutheran Church School. Photo provided to the Miami Herald

Dec. 14: Second Annual Holiday Bazaar and Indie Craft Fair presented by South Miami Lutheran Church School, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7190 Sunset Dr. Vendors with many unique items, crafts for kids, and an appearance by Santa. For more or vendor inquiries, call 786-426-6600.

Dec. 15: Miami Beach Botanical Garden Annual Botanical Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2000 Convention Center Dr. Shop under the palms and enjoy a day for the family featuring local artisans selling botanically-themed products, candles, and clothing. There will also be children’s art workshops, holiday music, and yoga. Register at Eventbrite.