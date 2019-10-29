Amazon Prime members to get super fast Whole Foods delivery in Miami area — for free

Miami, get ready — Amazon Prime Members will now get fast and free grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, the e-commerce site announced Monday.

“Prime members love the convenience of free grocery delivery on Amazon, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime, saving customers $14.99 per month,” said Stephenie Landry, Amazon’s vice president of grocery delivery.

Previously, Prime members had to pay $14.99 a month to get their groceries delivered through Amazon Fresh, the online grocer.

“Grocery delivery is one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits.”

The feature — which is already available in more than 2,000 cities and towns — can be used in Miami-Dade and Broward counties starting Tuesday. Residents as far north as Coral Springs in Broward County and south to Pinecrest in Miami-Dade will have access to the service.

Users will have a choice between one- or two-hour delivery windows and can get everything from meat to produce to wine delivered to their door.

Jealous that you’re city doesn’t have access to free grocery delivery? Request an invitation to shop at www.amazon.com/grocery and Amazon will send out an alert when the feature is available in your area.