Going to Miami International Airport this morning? A bus crash is clogging traffic

A predawn Sunday crash involving a car and a Miami-Dade bus used to transport airport employees has constipated traffic coming into Miami International Airport.

The investigation and cleanup of the crash has traffic into the airport detoured and down to one lane for a stretch. Travelers should leave extra time.

Herald news partner CBS4 reports that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took three people inside the car to a hospital.

If you have to go to MIAMI AIRPORT or have an early flight there LEAVE EARLY!! Bad bus accident! Everything blocked off! People literally jumping out their cars & walking to the airport.



It’s a complete mess. — Deva T. (@_DeeVah) October 27, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

#BREAKING Multiple people injured after an Miami Dade Aviation employee bus and car collide. Major back up happening now at MIA. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/X1H3ppAUJx — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) October 27, 2019

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.