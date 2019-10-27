Miami-Dade County
Going to Miami International Airport this morning? A bus crash is clogging traffic
A predawn Sunday crash involving a car and a Miami-Dade bus used to transport airport employees has constipated traffic coming into Miami International Airport.
The investigation and cleanup of the crash has traffic into the airport detoured and down to one lane for a stretch. Travelers should leave extra time.
Herald news partner CBS4 reports that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took three people inside the car to a hospital.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
