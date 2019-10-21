Miami-Dade County
Predawn crash means a part of the Palmetto will be even worse for rush hour Monday
The aftermath of a multi-car crash has all northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway shut down near the Nrothwest 154th Street/Miami Lakes Drive exit Monday morning.
Crash cleanup could take hours.
Northbound State Road 826 drivers can take the exit then re-enter to get around the mess, but with traffic also coming from the Gratigny Expressway, expect clogging to get worse as rush hour begins. Northwest 67th Avenue is also an option.
The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports that one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Comments