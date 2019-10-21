Predawn crash means a part of the Palmetto will be even worse for rush hour Monday

The aftermath of a multi-car crash has all northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway shut down near the Nrothwest 154th Street/Miami Lakes Drive exit Monday morning.

Crash cleanup could take hours.

Northbound State Road 826 drivers can take the exit then re-enter to get around the mess, but with traffic also coming from the Gratigny Expressway, expect clogging to get worse as rush hour begins. Northwest 67th Avenue is also an option.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports that one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Traffic Alert 620a

️ SERIOUS CRASH

️ Palmetto/826 @ NW 154 SHUTDOWN

B4 Big Curve l Delays: NW 103

Drivers forced to ramp from Gratigny Pkwy can re-enter 826 after but slow@OfficialJoelF @ShaOnAir @939MIA @itscarolinaliv @wsvn @nbc6 @LaurenPastrana @sbryantWPLG pic.twitter.com/kA15u9E5LV — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) October 21, 2019