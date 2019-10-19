Miami-Dade County
An elderly man with Alzheimer’s has gone missing in Miami. Cops are asking for help finding him
Miami police are asking for help finding an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Miguel Rivero, 79, was reported missing from the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 24th Street, Miami police said. Rivero suffers from Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, police said.
Ridel Ferro, Rivero’s son, told the Herald that Rivero went on his routine daily morning walk and never came back.
Rivero has gone missing before, but they found him quickly. Ferro said his father is disoriented.
Police are asking that if you know of his whereabouts or have seen him please call 305-579-6111.
