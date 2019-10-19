An elderly man with Alzheimer’s has gone missing in Miami. Cops are asking for help finding him

Miguel Rivero, 79, was reported missing from the area of Northwest 25 Avenue and 24 Street, Miami police said. Rivero suffers from Alzheimer’s. Miami Police Department

Miami police are asking for help finding an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

We need your assistance in locating 79 year old Miguel Rivero who has been reported missing from the area of NW 25 Ave. and 24 Street. Mr. Rivero suffers from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. If you know his whereabouts please call 305.579.6111. pic.twitter.com/ps3N8vKquA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 19, 2019

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, police said.

Ridel Ferro, Rivero’s son, told the Herald that Rivero went on his routine daily morning walk and never came back.

Rivero has gone missing before, but they found him quickly. Ferro said his father is disoriented.

Police are asking that if you know of his whereabouts or have seen him please call 305-579-6111.