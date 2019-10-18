A Nassau-bound plane that took off from Opa-locka crashed in the Bahamas

A small plane similar to the one shown took off from the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and crashed in the Bahamas Friday, according to the United States Coast Guard. Miami Herald Staff

A small cargo plane that took off from the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport crashed in the Bahamas Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash and both have been rescued, the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association said. NBC 6 first reported that there appeared to be no deaths. The Bahamas rescue agency has since confirmed this.

At roughly 4:45, the Bahamas rescue agency said Air Traffic Control received a call from the DC-3 aircraft’s pilot who said that the plane had lost an engine and they were struggling to maintain altitude. The plane, which was headed to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, went down shortly after.

The cause of the engine’s malfunction was not immediately clear.

