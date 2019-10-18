Elderly driver crashes car into Miami-Dade Latin Cafe

A elderly driver drove his car into a southwest Miami-Dade cafe, Casa Latin Cafe. There were no injuries and police are still investigating. Google Maps

An elderly driver drove his car into a southwest Miami-Dade cafe late Friday morning, breaking windows, but not injuring himself, police said.

At 11:28 a.m., Miami-Dade police received a call that a man drove into the entrance of Casa Latin Cafe, at 8169 Bird Rd. Police did not release the name or age of the driver, but did describe him as elderly.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the caller said there were no injuries. Authorities did not say how much damage the cafe sustained.

Video from WSVN’s 7SkyForce HD showed the cafe’s broken windows as well damage done to the front of a Toyota SUV parked in front of the store and surrounded by police tape.

Allaine Barredo, a witness, told WSVN that “Luckily, nobody was sitting at the bench, where usually I sit there all the time. Just opened the store, and all of a sudden, this is a first.”

Police are investigating how the crash occurred.