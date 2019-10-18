Eight women to be honored for their leadership, philanthropy

Dr. Barbara Montford

When Dr. Barbara Montford was growing up and attending Miami’s public schools, she remembers that science was always her favorite subject.

“I loved science and the fact that it was concrete... I loved English, too, but whenever I thought I had made an ‘A’, it was a ‘B’ that I got. I didn’t like that. It was not that way with science. If you did the work, you knew what the answer was. It was either black or white,” she said.

Montford said her love affair with science, along with being a people person, led her to become a doctor. She chose the field of urology. At the time, she said she hadn’t heard of another woman urologist. That didn’t stop her.

“When I came home to practice in 1994, there were only 100 women urologists in the entire country. That’s two per state,” she said.

Today, Montford, the first African American president of the Dade Medical Association, is still among a handful of women urologists in the country.

“I love what I do, and I am good at it,” she said. “I find the problem, and I fix the problem. It’s easy to find me because there are so few women urologists. I never worry about the guys who wouldn’t be comfortable with a woman. My name is Barbara. They know I am a woman when they contact me. The men who come to me want to come.”

On Nov. 15, Montford will be one of eight women professionals honored by Plaza Health Network’s 10 Annual Women of Distinction and Caring Luncheon at the Hilton Miami Hotel, 1601 Biscayne Blvd. They will be honored for the “significant differences” they have made in the lives of others through their leadership, volunteerism, professional work and philanthropy.

The other Women of Distinction and Caring are: the Honorable Amy N. Dean; Lilliam Machado; Barbara Reese; Margaret Pericak-Vance, Ph. D.; Michele Ryder, MSN, RN, MSHSA; Patricia Whitely, Ph. D., and Silvia Elena Rios.

The event will begin with a champagne reception, along with a silent auction.

To purchase tickets, which are $160 per person, sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation in honor of one of the honorees, contact Ilene Zweig, executive director, Plaza Health Network Foundation, 305-297-6863.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit Plaza Health Network Foundation’s patient services for seniors in the community.

Documentary screening

A free screening of the award-winning documentary, “Same God,” will be shown at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Early Childhood Center at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd, Coral Gables.

The screening, sponsored by the Coalition of South Florida Muslim Organizations (COSMOS), FIU’s Jaffer Center, and MCCJ will be followed by a panel discussion, with Daniel Alvarez, a professor in the Religious Studies Department of Florida International University, serving as the moderator.

Others on the panel include Layrica Hawkins, a former professor at Wheaton College; Linda Midgett, director of “Same God”; Dr. Aisha Subhani, a Broward emergency room physician; the Rev. Priscilla Felisky Whitehead, minister emerita at The Church by the Sea, and Rabbi Jaime Aklepi of Temple Beth Am.

Call 305-348-7266 to register.

Holocaust film series

The Holocaust Film Series will present the film, “The Voyage of the St. Louis” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion with Dr. Diane Afoumado, guest scholar, Dr. Miriam Klein Kassenoff, director of the University of Miami Holocaust Teacher Institute, and a special appearance by Herbert Karliner, survivor of the S.S. St. Louis, the ship carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees escaping Nazi Germany in 1939 that was turned away by Cuba, the United States and Canada and had to return to Europe during World War II.

Herbert Karliner, who now lives in Miami Beach, poses with his father, Joseph, on the deck of the SS St. Louis, the ship that left Hamburg, Germany, in 1939, carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees trying to escape from Nazi Germany. The governments of Cuba, the United States and Canada turned the ship away. The ship had to return to Europe, where more than 200 people died during World War II. HERBERT KARLINER KRT

The screening is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and advance RSVP is required. Email Alissa Pardo Stein at: alissa.stein@gmail.com, or call 305-778-1292 to RSVP.

A birthday celebration





A public celebration of the birthdays of the two founders of the Baha`i Faith, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Miami Baha`i Center, 9300 S. Dixie Hwy., Suite 209.

The program will include music by a youth choir and a movie, and live music from the International String Quartet. The event is open to the community and there is no admission fee. Light refreshments will be served. Call 305-753-8298.

Pink Hat Tea





The Annual Pink Hat/Pink Tie Prayer Tea, sponsored by the Miami-Dade County Chapter of The Charmettes, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Church of the Open Door, 6001 NW Eighth Ave. in Liberty City.

The annual event will benefit cancer research at the Howard University Cancer Center in Washington, and the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

The cost is $30 per person. For tickets, contact Edwina Pace, chairwoman, at 305-323-6765. Cecily Robinson-Duffie is president of the chapter and Tammy Thomas chairs the organization’s Cancer Projects.

Jewish Book Festival

Bestselling author Pam Jenoff will open the 39th Annual Alper JCC Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 with a reading from her book, “The Last Girls of Paris.” The book tells the story of a ring of female spies during World War II, and is based on true events. The event is $10 and includes refreshments.

Most events are from $10 to $20 per person and includes refreshments. For tickets and a complete schedule of events, go to www.alperjcc.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Artists wanted

Artistically gifted people in the community who have created paintings, sketches, photography, candles and glass works, and articles made from fabric or some other medium, are invited to the annual Arts UTC Showcase, sponsored by the Universal Truth Center for Better Living.

The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Attendees will be able to view and/or purchase the works of local artists at that time. There will be a nominal fee for vendors. To reserve space as a vendor, contact the church at 305-624-4991.