Miami-Dade County
Miami man robbed gas stations and convenience stores, FBI says, and it may be a federal case
Police say they have caught a Miami man who has robbed several gas stations and convenience stores.
The FBI announced the arrest of Jonathan Daniels, 37, for his alleged involvement in six robberies from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the FBI said.
Miami-Dade police and the FBI arrested Daniels in North Miami early Wednesday morning.
Authorities say Daniels was involved in the robberies of four 7-Eleven convenience stores, a Chevron gas station and a Marathon gas station.
Daniels is in federal custody and may be facing federal charges.
Several police departments including Miramar , Pembroke Pines, Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade, along with the FBI Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are continuing their investigation.
Comments