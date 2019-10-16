Miami-Dade County

Miami man robbed gas stations and convenience stores, FBI says, and it may be a federal case

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police say they have caught a Miami man who has robbed several gas stations and convenience stores.

The FBI announced the arrest of Jonathan Daniels, 37, for his alleged involvement in six robberies from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the FBI said.

Miami-Dade police and the FBI arrested Daniels in North Miami early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Daniels was involved in the robberies of four 7-Eleven convenience stores, a Chevron gas station and a Marathon gas station.

Daniels is in federal custody and may be facing federal charges.

Several police departments including Miramar , Pembroke Pines, Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade, along with the FBI Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are continuing their investigation.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  