Miami Gardens boy missing since last week, police say

Miami Gardens Police Department asks the public for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Raekwon Souffrant, who has been missing since last week. Miami Gardens Police Department

Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from Miami Gardens since last week, authorities said.

Raekwon Souffrant was last seen on Sept. 18 about 2:30 p.m., wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, black jeans and black-and-blue sneakers.

Miami Gardens authorities said his last known location was near North Gardens School at 183rd Street and 47th Avenue.

Officials are asking the public to contact Miami Gardens Police Department with any information on the missing boy at 305-474-6473 or 305-474-1597.