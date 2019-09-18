Miami-Dade County
Two Miami-Dade schools on lockdown as cops search for man who hit patrol car, took off
Two Miami-Dade schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police searched for a man who hit a patrol car and then took off, police said.
The two schools affected were: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Elementary School at 11901 SW Second St. and Paul Bell Middle School at 11800 NW Second St.
By 4:30 p.m. the students were being escorted to their parents in a “controlled release,” according to John Schuster, a schools spokesman.
Police said a man “bailed out” in the area of Northwest 119 Avenue and Fourth Street. It was not clear how or why the patrol car was hit.
No injuries were reported.
No other information was immediately available.
