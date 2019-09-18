Two Miami-Dade schools on lockdown as cops search for man who hit patrol car, took off

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Two Miami-Dade schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police searched for a man who hit a patrol car and then took off, police said.

The two schools affected were: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Elementary School at 11901 SW Second St. and Paul Bell Middle School at 11800 NW Second St.

By 4:30 p.m. the students were being escorted to their parents in a “controlled release,” according to John Schuster, a schools spokesman.

Police said a man “bailed out” in the area of Northwest 119 Avenue and Fourth Street. It was not clear how or why the patrol car was hit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.