She told her family she was walking to the store. She hasn’t been seen in five days

Caroline Norris uses a walker and has a hard time seeing things, but she can still get around. So, Norris’ family expected her back when she said she was headed to a store near her home in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street.

That was Wednesday. She hasn’t been seen since.

Miami-Dade police said although the picture of Norris it released shows her with blonde hair, the 60-year-old was wearing a long, black wig when she left for the store Wednesday. She’s five-foot-four, 160 pounds, and has gray eyes.

Anyone who has seen or thinks they know where Norris is can call Miami-Dade police’s specital victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade3 at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

