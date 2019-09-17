Miami-Dade County

She told her family she was walking to the store. She hasn’t been seen in five days

Caroline Norris
Caroline Norris Miami-Dade Police

Caroline Norris uses a walker and has a hard time seeing things, but she can still get around. So, Norris’ family expected her back when she said she was headed to a store near her home in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street.

That was Wednesday. She hasn’t been seen since.

Miami-Dade police said although the picture of Norris it released shows her with blonde hair, the 60-year-old was wearing a long, black wig when she left for the store Wednesday. She’s five-foot-four, 160 pounds, and has gray eyes.

Anyone who has seen or thinks they know where Norris is can call Miami-Dade police’s specital victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade3 at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  